34-year-old allegedly killed by friends in Ondo

A 34-year-old man, Igbekele Awolope, has been allegedly killed by two of his friends identified as Celestine and Asas who dumped his remains in a river in Owabanbo, Idanre local government area of Ondo State.

Awolope who was said to have left his mother’s house after disposing of her property was found dead in the river while the two friends had fled the community after allegedly killing the young man.

Speaking, the mother of the deceased, Mrs Fungbe Akinso, said she brought her son to stay with her at Ajue village because she was not comfortable with his two friends at Owobanbo.

She explained that the two suspects invited the deceased to Owobanbo to come and work with them in the village but said she could not explain what went wrong before her son was killed.

She said the two men fled the community immediately after the corpse of Awolope was discovered, calling on the police to investigate the matter and give necessary punishment to the perpetrators.

According to her, “One of the friends called Cele said I should leave him so that he could work with them in the farm which I declined and we both went to Ajue. Later, my son told me Cele sent N2,000 to him to come back to Owobambo, which I opposed.

“But one day, when I got home I discovered that my son had sold some of my things in the house and ran to Owobanbo to meet his friends. Immediately I called his sister to find out if her brother was in the village and she confirmed that he has been living with the two friends.

“Some days later, my daughter called me that the dead body of her brother was found in the river at Owobanbo and immediately I ran to the village to see the corpse.

“On getting there, the people in the village insisted that it was his friends, Cele and Asas that killed him and threw his lifeless body in the river so that they would not trace his dead body.

“When I got to the river, they brought out the lifeless body and I saw fresh blood gushing out of his eyes and nose. I ran to Ofosu police station to lodge a complaint about the death of my son to the DPO.

“I told him that my son’s friends that invited him to the village have fled the village and my statement was taken at the station.”

The Ondo Police spokesman, Mrs Fumilayo Odunlami, could not be reached for comments, but police sources said a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the two suspects while an autopsy is expected to be carried on the corpse.

