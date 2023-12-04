At least 31 people were feared dead when a jet dropped a bomb at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state during the maulud (birthday of Prophet Muhammad) celebration.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday around 9:00 p.m.

According to a resident who pleaded for anonymity, they were celebrating Maulud (birth of Prophet Muhammad) when the jet dropped the bomb, resulting in the immediate death of more than 30 people.”

When contacted, Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner of the State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, who did not provide casualty figures, said that the government would address the media on the development.

“We will address the press at Government House on the situation because there will be a security meeting later. So, let’s meet.”

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made it available to the Nigerian Tribune, said, “The news making the rounds alleging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.

“Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.

“Also, note that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the north-western region of Nigeria.

“It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports.

