The president-elect of the Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) worldwide in Delta State has emerged.

He is Comrade Eniwake Orogun, a public health expert and former Student’s Union Government President at the University of Benin.

In a keenly contested election held at the Emede Civic Centre in Isoko South local government council, the Emevor-born Orogun dwarfed other contestants with a simple majority vote of 52 out of 113 accredited delegates drawn from the 21 clans and four branches of the Isoko Nation.

His closest rival, Comrade Osu Jay Jay Johnny from the Iyede clan, polled a total of 46 votes, while Comrade Abel Edigbe, who is equally a former SUG President of the defunct Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, came in third with a total of 15 votes.

In his remarks, Eniwake Orogun thanked the delegates, youth leaders, electoral committee members, and the grand patron for providing a level playing field and promised to consolidate the gains of past and current executives for the overall development of the Isoko nation.

Orogun was President of Uniben SUG in the 2011–2012 academic session and was also a one-time Director, Media and Strategy, Isoko National Youth Assembly.

