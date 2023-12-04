The “International Day for the Abolition of Slavery” was set aside to eradicate modern forms of slavery such as forced labour, child labour, and human trafficking. The objective is also to create awareness of the rights and dignity of every individual, particularly victims of slavery.

Modern slavery refers to the exploitation of people. It is present everywhere. Modern slavery is a concept used in describing common abnormalities in society, although it is not defined in law, but an umbrella term for addressing forced labour, forced marriage, debt bondage and human trafficking.

Forced labour is very common and one of the worst forms of exploitation. It is when a worker can not leave an employer when he or she wishes to without encountering negative consequences. It could be loss of rights, physical violence and even non-payment of wages. Forced labour has been identified as a criminal activity. It quite opposes international human rights and many other national laws. Some indications of forced labour include restricted movement, abusive environment, sexual violation, threat, and deception.

Child labour is depriving a child of his or her childhood potential and worth. The exploitation of children across the world affects them mentally and physically, and it affects their growth. Children in this kind of situation are at risk of disease and even death. Children engaged in labour probably do so for survival or because their parents consider it ideal for them to work. When a family can not provide for their children regarding education, food, and health care, they usually use the children to provide income.

Human trafficking is the use of fraud or force to get a certain type of labour. Trafficking is a serious crime that compels people to provide services or labour. Traffickers use the following strategies: manipulation, force, and false promises of a job.

Traffickers look out for people going through hardship, people in countries experiencing natural disasters, countries that experience constant political instability, and people who are already psychologically and emotionally abused.

December 2nd of every year is a date set aside for organisations, individuals, and the government to come together and take steps to eliminate modern slavery and support survivors.

Remember that if you are not working directly with organisations working against modern slavery, you can help reduce modern slavery incidents by educating yourself about it; sharing information about it, helping victims navigate their situation and speaking up when you identify modern slavery situations.

