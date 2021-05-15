3 suspected escapees from Benin Correctional facility clubbed to death in Delta

Three suspected escapees from the Benin Correctional Centre in the wake of the #ENDSARS protest have been clubbed to death by a mob at Oghara, Delta State.

The mob reportedly descended on the trio after being allegedly accused of strings of kidnappings in the area.

Ag. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, identified the three kidnap suspects as Onome Efetobore, described as a notorious criminal that has been in police wanted list, Collins, a notorious kidnapper and armed robber, and Glory Reuben, another notorious criminal.

He said police operatives met the suspects already beaten to a pulp, but rescued and took them to Oghara General Hospital where they were later confirmed dead.

According to him, a locally-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the three suspects.

In a related development, DSP Edafe disclosed that on the evening of May 8, Anti-Crime Patrol of ‘A’ Division, Warri while on routine patrol, intercepted a lorry with Reg. No. BDG 358 YA with five suspects namely: Lukeman Jimoh, 40, Shola Bimigo, Yahaya Ikane, 55, Ebi Yeregha, 41, and Lawal Aliyu, 35.

He said on searching the lorry, 170 pieces of six inches already-cut-to-various-sizes pipes, suspected to have been vandalised, were recovered and impounded by the police.

Police operatives, during the month, also

arrested a suspected drug dealer, Aliyu Adamu, 20, at popular Hausa Quarters in the heart of Warri with 257 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

Edafe, who said the arrests were made between May 8 and 9 and that further investigations were on as regards the crimes, however, warned members of the public against meting out jungle justice on suspected criminals.

