3 suspected escapees from Benin Correctional facility clubbed to death in Delta

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop

Three suspected escapees from the Benin Correctional Centre in the wake of the #ENDSARS protest have been clubbed to death by a mob at Oghara, Delta State.

The mob reportedly descended on the trio after being allegedly accused of strings of kidnappings in the area.

Ag. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, identified the three kidnap suspects as Onome Efetobore, described as a notorious criminal that has been in police wanted list, Collins, a notorious kidnapper and armed robber, and Glory Reuben, another notorious criminal.

He said police operatives met the suspects already beaten to a pulp, but rescued and took them to Oghara General Hospital where they were later confirmed dead.

According to him, a locally-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the three suspects.

In a related development, DSP Edafe disclosed that on the evening of May 8, Anti-Crime Patrol of ‘A’ Division, Warri while on routine patrol, intercepted a lorry with Reg. No. BDG 358 YA with five suspects namely: Lukeman Jimoh, 40, Shola Bimigo, Yahaya Ikane, 55, Ebi Yeregha, 41, and Lawal Aliyu, 35.

ALSO READ: Buhari departs for COVID-19 financing Summit in France

He said on searching the lorry, 170 pieces of six inches already-cut-to-various-sizes pipes, suspected to have been vandalised, were recovered and impounded by the police.

Police operatives, during the month, also
arrested a suspected drug dealer, Aliyu Adamu, 20, at popular Hausa Quarters in the heart of Warri with 257 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

Edafe, who said the arrests were made between May 8 and 9 and that further investigations were on as regards the crimes, however, warned members of the public against meting out jungle justice on suspected criminals.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

‘My daughter wants to commit suicide’ cries mother of a raped student in…

Latest News

Ebonyi: Abducted G-64 coordinator speaks, says Gov Umahi sent thugs to kill him

Latest News

Buhari departs for COVID-19 financing Summit in France

Latest News

Elected officials shying away from supporting the agitations of their people are not…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More