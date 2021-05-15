Buhari departs for COVID-19 financing Summit in France

President Muhammadu Buhari will on depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit.

The Summit will be focused on reviewing the African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday noted that the Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

It said during the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.

According to the statement, before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, the European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Also on the trip are National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

