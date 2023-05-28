SEVENTEEN years after his dethronement as the Sultan of Sokoto, the State government has officially exonerated the late Ibrahim Dasuki of wrongdoings.

The State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu, and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Suleiman Usman (SAN), disclosed this in a joint statement.

The late Dasuki was deposed by the then Military Administrator of Sokoto State, Colonel Yakubu Muazu, on the instruction of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

A joint statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu, and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Suleiman Usman (SAN), clarified that the decision of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration was based on a thorough investigation and detailed findings of

by a committee led by the former Secretary to the Military Government and Head of Service, the late Muhammadu Jega, which conducted a comprehensive study and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the government’s action against the late Sultan.

“The white paper adopted the recommendation of the committee, which said that the Late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki should be officially exonerated and cleared of any wrongdoing for posterity and paid all entitlements for the years he served as Sultan of Sokoto in accordance with laws pertaining to such entitlements,” they said.

The statement noted that the approval of the white paper by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal during the sitting of the State Executive Council on May 25, 2023, demonstrated empathy and recognition for the late 18th Sultan of Sokoto.

“The announcement has been met with widespread relief and satisfaction among the people of Sokoto, who closely followed the developments of the case. Supporters of Sultan Dasuki, who steadfastly maintained his innocence, feel that their unwavering faith in his character and integrity has been unequivocally justified.

“The news of Sultan Dasuki’s exoneration is reverberating throughout the state, bringing a renewed sense of hope and relief to his family and well-wishers. The government’s commitment to securing his legacy and addressing the suffering endured by his loved ones through the provision of long-overdue benefits is seen as a significant step towards healing and reconciliation.”

The late Sultan Dasuki, who served as the 18th Sultan of Sokoto, passed away in November 2016 at the age of 92.