Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has approved the dissolution of state executive council and all other political appointees of their appointments in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lawal Hussein issued on Sunday, saying the dissolution is with immediate effect.

Those affected by the dissolution included members of the State Executive Council; Special Advisers; Chairmen of Boards and Commissions except State Civil Service Commission, State Independent Electoral Commission, State Judicial Service Commission, and State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Others are all non-career Directors General; all Chief Executives of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and companies who are political-based; all Sole Administrators of the 14 Local Government Councils; all Secretaries of the 14 Local Government Councils; All Councilors of the 14 Local Government Councils; and all Area Development Councils.

The statement added that with this development, the affected public officers are directed by the Governor to hand over the affairs of their organisations to officers next in command, Chairmen of the affected Boards and Commissions are to hand over to secretaries of their respective organizations, while Sole Administrators of the 14 Local Government Councils are to hand over to their respective Directors of Administration.

Matawalle, therefore, expressed his appreciation and best wishes to all public officers affected by this development for their individual and collective contributions to the development of the State during his term in office.

He thanked the people of Zamfara State for their cooperation and support given to him during his stewardship as the Executive Governor of the State.