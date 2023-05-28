The chairman of the Inter Party Advisory, Council, IPAC, Osun state chapter, Wale Adebayo has congratulated former Governors of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, Gboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola on the conferment of the National Honours, in the rank of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and Commander of the Order of the Niger ( CON) President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Chairman on Sunday in Abuja, he showered encomiums on the former governors for their exceptional performance when they superintend Osun State.

He said “Former Gov. Oyetola, Chartered Accountant, distinguished himself as a public administrator par excellence, having changed the business, economic, social and political landscape of Osun State.

“Oyetola as governor enthroned peace, stability, and social and economic transformation of the state”

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola equally raised the bar politically with his excellent performance as two-term governor of the state and Minister of Interior under the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari, a position he held with distinction.

“Chief Bisi Akande was credited for laying the foundation for a prosperous Osun with his reforms aimed at reducing the workforce in the state.”

“He implemented his party’s (Alliance for Democracy) programs through the provision of free education, free medical care, and improved water supplies”, Adebayo said.

The IPAC Chairman in the statement however joined families and friends of the three illustrious sons and former governors of the state to celebrate the joyous occasion and wish them well in their quest to move the country forward.