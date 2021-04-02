‘26 have registered for Hajj Savings Scheme in Niger’

Eye of Islam
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
ABOUT 26 Muslims in Niger State who wish to actualise their dream of performing the holy pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia have registered for the Hajj Savings Scheme, an initiative of the National Hajj Commission if Nigeria (NAHCON).

The Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, disclosed this to newsmen during a visit to the National office in Abuja.

Lapai said the board would continue to sensitise intending pilgrims to the need to partake in the scheme so that they would not have to sell off their properties before they could afford hajj.

He said he and his delegation were at the NAHCON office to rub minds with the commission and other stakeholders on charting a course towards the 2021 hajj.

According to him, part of the discussion focused on the inoculation of intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj with COVID-19 vaccine 12 weeks before the start of hajj.

Alhaji Lapai stated that the pilgrims boards were directed to go back to their respective states and embark on vigorous campaigns to educate all intending pilgrims on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, a condition which he said Saudi Arabia authorities had declared as part of the prerequisites for the performance of hajj this year.

He explained that despite the fact that the allocations had not been given, they needed to be proactive and ensure adequate preparation for the exercise.

He emphasised that the board would liaise with all stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise.

