Zamfara indigene wins national Qur’an recitation competition

ZAMFARA State governor, Bello Matawalle, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the teaching and learning of the Holy Qur’an in the state.

The governor stated this while expressing his pleasure at the emergence of an indigene the state, Hafiz Muhammad Awwal Gusau, as the overall winner of this year’s annual national Qur’an recitation competition, organised by the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

The competition was held in Kano, Kano State.

Matawalle, in a statement by his Director General, Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said that this feat and similar other accomplishments showed that Zamfara State was becoming more attractive in showcasing the knowledge of Islam and the Qur’an.

He said this was also an indication that the state was gradually becoming a hub for the advancement of Islam and Shariah in the country.

The governor said he was proud of Hafiz Gusau’s success and he was certain that the people of the state were happy about the development as well.

The youngster is the third Zamfara State indigene to win the competition, the previous winners being Hafiz Murtala Aliyu Dabbagi and Hafiz Faisal Muhammad Awwal.

The governor commended the state Musabiqa committee headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Ruwan Doruwa for providing good leadership to the state’s contigent which, he said, earned the state the victory at the just-concluded competition.

