2,480 persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination in Warri South

An estimated 2,480 persons, particularly health workers, military and paramilitary personnel, will be inoculated with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

A total of 2,500 doses of the vaccines, are to be administered in two jabs within a space of 28 days, health officials in Warri South Council have revealed.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr Tidi Michael, who spoke briefly during the flag-off of the vaccination exercise at the Warri South Council Main Secretariat in Warri on Friday, tasked religious leaders to encourage their members to take the vaccine.

Dr. Tidi, who was the first person to be inoculated, also advised the elite and traditional rulers not to sell the wrong narrative about the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said if the Delta State governor, who is a medical doctor could take the vaccine then he saw no reason why other leaders should not do the same.

The Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Development Agency for Warri South Local Government Council, Dr. Tosan Sagay, in her opening remarks, noted that countries that initially stopped the inoculation as a result of the misconceptions had resumed vaccination.

Dr. Sagay noted that the death toll of COVID-19 has dropped because of the administration of the vaccine, even as she thanked Dr. Tidi for creating the enabling environment for the flag-off of the 10-day vaccination programme.

The vaccination, which commenced Thursday, March 18, will continue at the Central Hospital, Warri and the Healthcare Centre in Warri South Council Sub Secretariat, Warri.

She emphasized that taking the AstraZeneca jabs should not stop anyone from adhering strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

Vice-Chairman of the Warri South Local Government Area, Chief (Mrs.) Divine Iniovosa, Leader of Warri South Council Legislative Arm, Rt. Hon. Ijabor Sylvester, and the immediate past Secretary to Warri South Local Government, Mr. Joseph Oribioye, were among prominent personalities that took the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine, during the flag-off ceremony.

The Head of Personnel Management, Warri South Local Government LGA, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Igbrude, was among members of the Council Executive that graced the ceremony.

