After 36 years, Kwande Chiefdon gets traditional ruler

Miskoom Fedelis Sarki Attahiru a retired Army Colonel has been elected to fill the stool of Long Kwo in Qua’Pan local government area of Plateau State which has been vacant for 36 years.

The new Long Kwo of Kwo (Kwande) Chiefdom, Miskoom Fidelis Sarki Attahiru during a visit by one of the contestants to the throne, Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, to congratulate him assured that he will carry all princes of the Chiefdom along in his quest to unite the people and develop the Chiefdom.

Miskoom Attahiru who described the contest as a brotherly affair, enjoined all citizens of the Chiefdom to support all efforts geared toward the unity and progress of the area, adding that the visit has further strengthened him for the task ahead and promised to take the Chiefdom to higher level.

Earlier, Miskoom Bawa who assured the new Long Kwo of his loyalty, moral and financial support, added that his doors were wide open anytime his services are required.

“Baga Miskoom, please do not hesitate to call on me any time on areas you need my support towards the development of Kwo Chiefdom,” Miskoom Bawa said, calling on new the traditional ruler to carry all contestants along during his reign.

Miskoom Bawa then wished Miskoom Attahiru a successful tenure and prayed “God to protect, guide and give you the wisdom to rule our people peacefully.”

The new Long Kwo emerged the 27th Long (Paramount Ruler) of Kwo Chiefdom following a selection exercise conducted on March 18, 2021, and the confirmation and subsequent announcement by the Plateau State Government.

The seat of Long Kwo of 2nd Class Status became vacant on July 1988 following the transition to glory of late Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.