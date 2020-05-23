24-year-old Ekiti indigene bags PhD in Law in US varsity

An indigene of Ekiti State, Damilola Arowolaju, has bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Law from a university in the United States of America.

Damilola, son of a former Special Adviser to Governor Segun Oni on Due Process, Dr. Bayo Arowolaju, graduated from The George Washington University Law School, Washington DC.

He hails from Omuo Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State.

He bagged the honour at the university’s virtual graduation ceremonies held on Thursday, May 21.

His father, Dr. Bayo Arowolaju, who confirmed this to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, was elated that his son could be decorated with such a high academic honour at the age he secured admission to the University of Lagos where he studied Sociology.

In a video clip containing his speech to the graduands, Damilola said he shall continue to promote justice for all manners of men, irrespective of creed, race and class.

The young academic added that no sacrifice is too much to make to protect human rights and promote self respect among humanity, describing these as the best way to entrench equality in the system.