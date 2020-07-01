23-year-old man remanded in prison for alleged armed robbery

A 23-year-old businessman, Shuaondo Fanen, was remanded in a correctional centre on Wednesday by a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported by one Makir Terhemen of Kaamen Area of Gboko West in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue at the Nigeria Police Station ‘A’ Division Gboko.

Ato said that the complainant stated that some men numbering about four conspired among themselves and armed with guns invaded his compound by scaling the fence.

He said that the defendants robbed him of the following items: N8,000 cash, one Tecno cell phone valued N4,500 and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card issued to him by First Bank Plc.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the number assigned to the said stolen Tecno phone was tracked and recovered from the defendant.

He added that the defendant who was staying at Akaajime Graceland Street, Gboko; voluntarily confessed to committing the crime.

The prosecution said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravened Sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, 2004.

(NAN)

