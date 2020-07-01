Interstate travel: FRSC urges motorists, passengers to exercise patience

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists and passengers to exercise patience due to an anticipated increase in vehicles on the roads as Federal Government lifts ban on interstate travel.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

NAN reports that for more than three months, the Federal Government had imposed a ban on interstate travel as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Kalu noted that exercising patience by all road users has become imperative following the rush most motorists would engage themselves in.

“I will advise all road users, which includes motorists and passengers to be patient and avoid the rush as most people might want to be in a haste to get to where they are going to after few months of being inactive on the road.

“Drivers should not speed; while passengers should also live up to their responsibility of cautioning their drivers when he or she speeds or drives recklessly.

“Drivers should drive with a sense of moderation, especially as the rains are here.

“It is quite clear that the roads are slippery now and one must exercise some level of caution.

“Also, as long-distance transport companies had parked their vehicles for a few months; it is good they service their fleets.

“There is a need to check tyres, lighting system, wipers, oils and radiators, among others and ensure that they are in top working condition,’’ he added.

The sector commander noted that his command would put more efforts on enforcement as more vehicles plied major road corridors within the state to ensure the safety of all.

Kalu said that FRSC officers and men were still within the state boundary areas to ensure safety compliance of all vehicles crossing over to the state.

“We will also ensure that transport companies and drivers maintain the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol on physical distancing in parks and the number of passengers being carried at a time.

“FRSC will ensure rules of wearing of face masks by all in all parks.

“While transport companies provide temperature checking device and alcohol-based sanitisers or handwashing devices for passengers,’’ he said.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE