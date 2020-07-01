Adamawa NUJ mourns the death of Hama Bachama, HRH Late Stephen

Adamawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in a condolence letter to Numan Traditional Council mourned the death of his Royal Highness, Humon Honest Stephen Irmiya.

The letter signed by its Fidelis Jockthan said NUJ which is the umbrella body of all practising Journalists in the State writes and extend its heartfelt condolences to the Numan traditional council, Mbamto (princess) and family, titleholders and the entire Bwatiye nation as well as the good people of Adamawa over the death of, Homun wire-mana,kpafrato 11, Gbulumbomo, Honest Irmiya Stephen.

The union mourned that the sad event which occurred on Sunday,28th of June 2020 is deeply shocking and saddened with the sudden passing away of the prominent traditional Ruler in Nigeria who was always the delight of the media in the country.

“All Journalists in Adamawa lights candles and their hearts bleed for the fallen Hero, a brave and gallant military officer, a king with a passionate love for his subjects, a peace-broker and a bridge-builder that revived the tradition and norms of the Bwatiye race.

“The NUJ mourns, the NUJ loses their delight,Homun wire-mana, Kpafrato 11. Your contribution to nation-building is immeasurable and would forever be remembered in the annals of history.

Kindly take solace in Almighty God, the Mbamto (Princess) and the Bwatiye nation as the Hero lies in peace with the Lord.” The letter said.