21 discharged from isolation centres in Lagos after testing negative for COVID-19

Twenty one patients were on Saturday afternoon discharged from various isolation centres in Lagos State after testing negative for coronavirus twice, the state government announced on Saturday evening.

According to the state government, the 21 people comprising a foreigner, 14 males and six females, were discharged after they were treated at the centres, bringing the number of those discharged so far to 875.

The government said six of the patients were discharged from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 11 from Onikan, three from Agidingbi and one from Gbagada Isolation Centres.

The government said: “21 #COVID19Lagos patients; six females and 15 males including a foreign national have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan, three from Agidingbi and one from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19.

“This brings to 875, the number of #COVID19 discharged cases in Lagos now.”