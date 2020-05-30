Banditry: Sultan seeks recruitment, funding of security agencies

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the Federal Government to recruit more personnel and properly fund security agencies to tackle insecurity in the country.

Abubakar made the call on Saturday while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar in his place in Sokoto.

The Sultan decried the increased cases of banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges leading wanton loss of lives and properties.

The Sultan expressed concern with the recent killings of 74 persons in Sabon Birni in Sokoto State and called for more measures to end the menace.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to provide law enforcement agencies with modern gadgets to promptly track down the criminals.

He advised the security agencies to strengthen their coordination and synergy for a more efficient result, adding that government response would improve citizens’ hope on security.

The Chief of Air Staff said he was in Sokoto to assess the situation and scale up operations in the area.

Abubakar said the visit was also to introduce more suitable security techniques to end the security challenges in the area.

He said the operations against banditry and insurgency were going on in Katsina and Sokoto States as directed by the President.

He underscored the importance of residents volunteering intelligence information to security agents for the success of the fight against banditry and other challenges in the area.

Meanwhile, the Air Chief met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal behind closed doors at Government House. He also held a meeting with heads of security personnel.

He was briefed on the situations in the affected areas and also inspected facilities at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport Sokoto. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story

COVID-19: We’re Yet To Receive Promised Ventilators From US ― Minister

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America (USA). The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference… Read full story