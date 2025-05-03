Insecurity: Methodist Bishop calls for decisive action from FG

Bishop of the Kwara State Methodist Diocese, Bishop Joseph Osifuwa, has stated that Nigeria is capable of tackling the current insecurity in parts of the country if the government is decisive in confronting insurgents.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the 35th synod of the church in Ilorin, the state capital, Bishop Osifuwa said that handling insecurity should not be a challenge for a country that has participated in international peacekeeping operations to crush rebellions.

“We have the equipment and personnel, but it is because government is in one way or the other pampering the perpetrators of insecurity by granting them amnesty. Government should not have mercy on insurgents, bandits and kidnappers. Through that, government wants them to commit more atrocity.

“Government should close its eyes and deal with them. They are human beings. They are not spirits. Government should be determined and take drastic steps. Government should be decisive. It is very possible to end insecurity,” the cleric said.

He blamed state governors for the economic woes of their citizens, saying that the governors are being unfair to their people.

The clergyman noted that governors receive humongous amounts from the Federal Government on a monthly basis without a commensurate impact on people’s lives.

Rt. Rev. Osifuwa, who hailed President Bola Tinubu for releasing money to the state governors, said that, “Since the subsidy removal on petrol, President Tinubu has been doling out money to the governors. What are the governors doing with the money? State governors are not fair to the populace.

“We must be ready to say the truth. The governors are not sincere. They only take people’s votes at election time, they don’t care about the people.

“In fairness to President Tinubu, as he is pushing out the money, governors should let the money have impact on their respective states. Workers should be well paid. This will have multiplier effects on the generality of the people.”

The bishop also decried the migration of young, productive Nigerians and the continued spate of killings and violent crimes in states such as Benue and Plateau.

He described the situation as both a security and spiritual crisis.

“Innocent blood continues to defile the land,” he said. “Enough is enough. The government must rise and decisively crush terrorists and bandits. We cannot allow faceless groups to overrun our nation.”

Bishop Osifuwa urged the Tinubu-led government to revive the economy by engaging competent technocrats, providing jobs for the youth, supporting entrepreneurship through loans and grants, and returning focus to agriculture for national survival and growth.

Turning his attention to Kwara State, the bishop acknowledged government efforts through palliatives but stressed the need for long-term development policies.

He called for improved civil service welfare, including full implementation of the proposed N70,000 minimum wage, and warned against growing insecurity in areas like Kaiama and Share towns, which could worsen food scarcity.

Bishop Osifuwa urged political and religious leaders to promote unity, warning that ethnic or religious division in Kwara State could threaten the state’s peace and progress.

“Only through tolerance and equal opportunity can we achieve lasting peace and prosperity,” he said.

