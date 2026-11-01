2027: Kwankwaso and I committed to national unity, improved security – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has said he and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are committed to national unity, improved security, increased investment in healthcare and education, and policies aimed at reducing poverty.

At an NDC town hall meeting, held in Owerri on Saturday, Obi raised concerns about poverty and insecurity and urged voters to protect their ballots.

He also addressed concerns about electoral transparency, while urging residents to participate in the 2027 general elections.

He advised the people to remain at their polling units to monitor the process until the final results were declared.

The former Anambra governor described protecting votes as an important responsibility of citizens exercising their democratic rights.

He thanked party members, candidates, organisers and supporters in Imo State for participating in the meeting, describing national development as a collective responsibility.

The Owerri engagement forms part of the NDC’s ongoing political outreach ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He criticised President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s economic record.

Obi said that President Tinubu had not spent a night in the state despite spending more than 260 days abroad.

He also accused the administration of accumulating substantial debts without delivering corresponding improvements in citizens’ living conditions.

Obi cited poverty, hunger, insecurity and the number of children outside the education system as major national concerns.

The NDC candidate revealed that more than 140 million Nigerians were living in multidimensional poverty, adding that approximately 18 million children were out of school.

On arrival, Obi visited the Relief Market in Owerri, where he interacted with traders, buyers, and other residents about their experiences with the current economic situation.