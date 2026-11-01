Kano gov swears in six commissioners, three advisers, 19 permanent secretaries

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sworn in six newly appointed commissioners, three advisers and 19 Permanent Secretaries as part of efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across the state.

The Director-General of Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this in a statement a copy made available to press in Kano

The swearing-in ceremony followed the confirmation of six commissioner nominees by the Kano State House of Assembly on October 26, 2026, after completing the legislative screening process.

The newly sworn-in commissioners are Air Commodore Salisu Yusha’u (Rtd.), assigned to the Ministry of Internal Security and Special Services; Hon. Ibrahim Namadi Dala, Investment; Prof. Sani Lawan Manunfashi, Higher Education; Hon. Muktar Ishaq Yakasai, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, Science and Technology; and Hon. Idris Garba Mustapha, Special Duties.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving the redeployment of two commissioners to other ministries.

Under the new arrangement, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, formerly Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, has been moved to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, while Hamza Kachaco has been redeployed to the Ministry of Environment.

Consequently, the Ministries of Information and Internal Affairs, as well as Solid Minerals and Mineral Resources, remain vacant pending further decisions by the state government.

The governor said the appointments and cabinet adjustments were aimed at strengthening government institutions, improving administrative efficiency and repositioning key ministries to ensure effective service delivery.

He charged the newly appointed commissioners, advisers and Permanent Secretaries to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, integrity and a strong commitment to public service.

Governor Yusuf also urged the appointees to prioritise the interests of the people, work collectively and support his administration’s development agenda to deliver the dividends of democracy to residents of Kano State.

He congratulated the appointees and wished them success in their respective assignments.