2027: ‘They’ll roast corn, eat at mama put’ — I Go Dye shades politicians over fake humility

Popular Nigerian comedian Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has taken a swipe at politicians, accusing them of pretending to be humble just to gain public support ahead of the 2027 general election.

Describing it as fake humility, the comedian, in a post shared on his Instagram page, mocked the familiar election-season theatrics where politicians suddenly begin mingling with everyday Nigerians — buying corn by the roadside, eating at local food joints (mama put), and visiting markets as if they’ve experienced the same struggles.

He warned that this show of humility is always fake and short-lived, as many of these politicians disappear from public view once they win elections, only to return when another vote is around the corner.

He wrote, “2027 dey near…Politicians don dey collect their white native from tailor hand.

“Very soon now, you go begin see dem for roadside dey buy corn, dey help roast bole with women, enter market like say na dem suffer pass you, chop for mama put like say na na their house.

“Fake humility just to win your heart. And guess what? People still dey fall for all dis.

“But once dem win, dem go disappear like spirit. You no go see dem again until next election.

The comedian decried how today’s politicians still rely on the same tactics used in the 1970s, showing no form of creativity or innovation.

“Same old script since 1960. No innovation, no sincerity.

“Na why Nigeria still dey where we Dey.

“Watch out you go soon see dem Tinubu and Atiku for Onitsha market dey price okrika.

“We dont need actors. We need thinkers.

“We no need recycled lies. We need visionary leader”

