Latest News

2027: ‘They’ll roast corn, eat at mama put’ — I Go Dye shades politicians over fake humility

Abisola Adigun
Nigerian Comedian, I Go Dye sitting, politicians over fake humility
I Go Dye

Popular Nigerian comedian Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has taken a swipe at politicians, accusing them of pretending to be humble just to gain public support ahead of the 2027 general election. 

Describing it as fake humility, the comedian, in a post shared on his Instagram page, mocked the familiar election-season theatrics where politicians suddenly begin mingling with everyday Nigerians — buying corn by the roadside, eating at local food joints (mama put), and visiting markets as if they’ve experienced the same struggles.

He warned that this show of humility is always fake and short-lived, as many of these politicians disappear from public view once they win elections, only to return when another vote is around the corner.

He wrote, “2027 dey near…Politicians don dey collect their white native from tailor hand.

ALSO READ: 2027: Atiku, Obi on joint ticket can’t beat Tinubu — Presidency

“Very soon now, you go begin see dem for roadside dey buy corn, dey help roast bole with women, enter market like say na dem suffer pass you, chop for mama put like say na na their house.

“Fake humility just to win your heart. And guess what? People still dey fall for all dis.

“But once dem win, dem go disappear like spirit. You no go see dem again until next election.

The comedian decried how today’s politicians still rely on the same tactics used in the 1970s, showing no form of creativity or innovation.

“Same old script since 1960. No innovation, no sincerity.

 “Na why Nigeria still dey where we Dey.

“Watch out you go soon see dem Tinubu and Atiku for Onitsha market dey price okrika.

“We dont need actors. We need thinkers.

“We no need recycled lies.  We need visionary leader”

 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ...says House’ll continue to engage Nigerians on national affairsDemocracy strongest when people are involved – Speaker Tajudeen ...says House’ll continue to engage Nigerians on national affairs, NBS launches first-ever price data via crowd-sourcing initiative NBS set to release Nigeria’s rebased GDP as investor confidence returns
Next Article Israeli defense minister, Israel Katz reveals plan to strike Israel Iran We will strike Iran again if… — Israeli defence minister

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×