We will strike Iran again if… — Israeli defence minister

Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned on Thursday that the country would not hesitate to strike Iran again if it perceives any threat from Tehran.

“Israel’s long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and anywhere you try to threaten or harm Israel. There is no place to hide,” Katz said during an air force graduation ceremony, according to a statement released by his office.

“If we must return, we will do so with greater force,” he added.

The warning comes weeks after Israel launched a 12-day air campaign against Iran in June, targeting nuclear sites and escalating tensions across the region.

The offensive prompted fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East before both sides agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump on June 23.

During the operation, Israeli forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities, citing intelligence that suggested Tehran was moving closer to developing a nuclear weapon—an allegation Iran has consistently denied.

The United States also participated in the campaign, conducting its own strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

