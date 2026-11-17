Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claim by the Peoples Democratic Party that it would win 18 out of 20 local government areas in the state in the forthcoming 2027 governorship election, as an ambitious claim and political fantasy.

Recall the opposition party, on Sunday, through its spokesperson, Hon Wale Adedayo, while featuring on a flagship television programme, contended that the PDP would win 18 LGAs with its projection ahead of the election.

The APC, in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Femi Nuberu, noted that the PDP is already disconnected from the grassroots political realities.

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He wondered how the PDP, said to be grappling with internal crisis, leadership disagreements, defections and declining grassroots influence, could be so audacious with the claim.

The ruling party urged the PDP to focus on rebuilding, rather than making what it described as unrealistic electoral projections.

Nuberu cited the defection of former Ogun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele, former State Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, and former State Youth Leader, Oyejide Sunkanmi, among other prominent chieftains, as evidence of the opposition party’s declining fortunes.

He also recalled the defection of six PDP members of the Ogun State House of Assembly in March 2026 and the departure of former PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, describing the developments as significant setbacks to the party’s political fortunes.

He explained that the PDP’s continued loss of prominent leaders, elected representatives and grassroots mobilisers raises serious questions about its capacity to win elections across the state.

Nuberu described the PDP as an empty political shell, accusing Adedayo of creating false electoral expectations and misleading a desperate governorship aspirant with unrealistic projections.

“How can a party that has lost touch with political reality suddenly boast of winning 18 out of 20 local government areas? Is Wale Adedayo merely making these claims to create false hope and mislead a desperate governorship aspirant? The PDP is an empty shell, and its spokesperson should stop mistaking political propaganda for genuine electoral strength.

“Where are the structures? Where are the leaders? Who are the people expected to deliver these imaginary victories?

“Wale Adedayo is clutching at straws for his political survival. He needs urgent political rehabilitation, and Adebutu may well be his next victim.

“The damage inflicted on Ogun State by the PDP must never be allowed to return. The party has lost the confidence of the electorate, and no amount of propaganda can reverse that reality,” he stated.

On the PDP’s reference to the 2023 governorship election, the APC said the party’s governorship candidate was facing court proceedings over allegations of vote-buying and electoral offences. It accused the PDP of a history of electoral infractions and warned that the party would meet its Waterloo in the 2027 general elections.

The ruling party also cautioned the opposition against presenting procedural court orders as final judicial pronouncements on outstanding political and electoral disputes, insisting that legal proceedings must be understood within their proper context.

Reacting to the argument that federal might would not guarantee the APC’s victory, Nuberu declared that Ogun State remained firmly an APC-controlled state, stressing that the party had no intention of surrendering any part of its political structures or grassroots strongholds to the opposition.

He maintained that the APC’s confidence was anchored on its established political structures, grassroots mobilisation and growing acceptance across the state.

According to him, residents of Ogun State were witnessing far-reaching transformations under the APC-led administration, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic opportunities and security.

He added that the electorate was more interested in sustaining the state’s development trajectory and policies that positively affect their lives than in what he described as the political theatrics and unrealistic electoral projections of opposition figures.

“The PDP should not mistake political noise for electoral strength. The people know the difference between a party with functioning structures and one surviving on unrealistic projections.

“From our assessment of the political atmosphere across the state, the PDP will struggle to win even a single ward out of the 236 wards in Ogun State. The 2027 election will expose the true strength of every political party,” he added.

Nuberu urged APC members and supporters to remain united, focused and committed to strengthening the party’s structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He reaffirmed the party’s determination to consolidate its political standing across Ogun State and secure another decisive electoral victory.