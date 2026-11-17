The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has given the Chairman of the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee, Mr Osaro Culture Iyamu, 24 hours to provide verifiable evidence to substantiate his reported claim that Camosunate is a banned medicinal product in Nigeria, warning that failure to do so could trigger legal action.

In a statement jointly signed by ACPN National Chairman, Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, and the National Secretary, Obigariel Ikwu, the association condemned what it described as regulatory overreach, unsubstantiated pharmaceutical claims and questionable enforcement practices by the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee under Iyamu’s leadership.

While acknowledging the importance of efforts to rid the country of counterfeit, adulterated, substandard and expired medicines, ACPN maintained that such interventions must be guided by verifiable evidence, professional competence and strict adherence to the law.

The Association expressed particular concern over Iyamu’s reported declaration that Camosunate is banned in Nigeria, describing the assertion as misleading and demanding immediate clarification.

According to ACPN, a verification of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) official Greenbook identifies Camosunate Children Powder, Registration Number 04-7908, manufactured by Front Pharmaceuticals PLC and marketed by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, as an active registered medicinal product.

The Association stated that the product’s registration was approved on November 26, 2025, and remains valid until November 25, 2030.

Describing the registration details as an official regulatory record, rather than industry speculation or personal opinion, ACPN challenged the committee chairman to produce an authentic NAFDAC prohibition, suspension, withdrawal, or cancellation notice within 24 hours of the release to establish that the specific Camosunate formulation he reportedly declared banned is prohibited in Nigeria.

It further demanded an immediate public retraction and apology if Iyamu fails to provide verifiable evidence within the stipulated period.

The Association warned that it would pursue appropriate legal remedies over any statements it considers demonstrably false, damaging and unjustified, particularly where they concern registered medicinal products and licensed pharmacy practitioners.

ACPN also raised concerns over the reported enforcement operation involving ALSO CARE Pharmacy in Evbuodia community, along Airport Road, Benin City, and the public allegations made against the establishment.

It called for the transparent disclosure of the products allegedly seized, their registration details, and the independent regulatory evidence supporting claims that the medicines were counterfeit or prohibited.

The Association insisted that no pharmacy should be publicly condemned on the basis of unverified allegations.

On the question of statutory jurisdiction, ACPN cited Sections 22, 31 and 32 of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2022, which provide the legal framework for pharmaceutical premises registration, inspection and enforcement through designated Pharmaceutical Inspection Officers.

It also referenced Sections 7 and 8 of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap C34, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, which provide for the constitution and powers of State Task Forces.

According to the Association, the statutory powers provided under the law cannot automatically be exercised by an ordinary State Consumer Protection Committee without evidence of the requisite legal constitution and appointments.

ACPN further cited Section 5 of the NAFDAC Act, Cap N1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, which establishes the agency’s statutory responsibility for regulating medicinal products, arguing that a general consumer-protection mandate does not automatically confer specialised pharmaceutical regulatory powers.

Consequently, the Association outlined six demands, including the immediate production of authentic NAFDAC documentation to substantiate the alleged Camosunate ban, a public retraction and apology if the claim cannot be established, and disclosure by the Edo State Government of the legal instrument establishing the committee.

It also demanded disclosure of any Federal Ministerial appointment or approval establishing the committee as a State Task Force under Section 7 of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs Act.

Other demands include an end to pharmaceutical enforcement activities without demonstrable statutory authority and respect for the respective regulatory responsibilities of NAFDAC and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

In an appeal to the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, ACPN called for urgent intervention to ensure institutional accountability and prevent further jurisdictional disputes that could undermine public confidence in the state’s healthcare delivery system.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting Nigerians from dangerous medicines, the Association stressed that consumer protection must not become a justification for misinformation, administrative arbitrariness, or regulatory intimidation.

It maintained that public officials must be accountable for their statements, regulatory authority must be established by law, and professional pharmacy practice must be protected within the same legal framework.

The Association vowed to defend these principles through every legitimate institutional and legal channel available.