The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been named Nigeria’s top-ranked institution in the 2027 QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, surging from the 1,401–1,500 band in the previous edition to a joint 697th position globally.

Announced on Tuesday, November 17, the ranking places Covenant University, Ota, in the second national spot in the 1,151–1,200 band, while the University of Ibadan placed third in the 1,201–1,250 band.

Trailing closely in the 1,501+ category are Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

UNILAG recorded notable improvements across all eleven indicators assessed by QS, posting its strongest gains in Environmental Education, Governance, and Equality.

On the continental stage, the institution now sits 14th out of 82 ranked African universities, overtaking several long-established institutions across the region.

According to the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee (NiTERAC), UNILAG’s leap of more than 700 places in a single year represents the largest advancement recorded by any African institution featured in both the 2026 and 2027 editions of the rankings.

Commenting on the development, NiTERAC Chairman, Prof. Peter Okebukola, noted that the impressive performance proves Nigerian universities can achieve rapid global progress when given the right environment for academic excellence and innovation.

Similarly, UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, expressed excitement over the achievement and congratulated the university’s leadership, staff, students, and alumni for their collective contributions.

She added that the institution remains committed to building on this momentum to drive impactful research, responsible governance, and greater international recognition.