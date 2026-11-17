The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to construct a permanent bridge across the Asayo Iquot River at Ikot Inyang Village in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State to prevent recurrent canoe accidents and save lives.
The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Benjamin Okeize Kalu
Hon Idem drew attention to the persistent dangers faced by residents of more than 30 communities, with an estimated population of 20,000, who depend on canoes to cross the river.
While moving the motion, the Lawmaker noted that the river had remained without a permanent bridge since time immemorial, exposing commuters to repeated canoe capsizing incidents and the tragic loss of lives and property.
He expressed concern that several attempts by residents to construct makeshift bridges had been frustrated by high water levels and strong currents, leaving communities with no safe alternative for crossing the river.
The lawmaker further observed that the absence of a bridge and connecting access roads had severely affected farming, fishing, trading and other economic activities in the area.
According to him, the situation has also restricted residents’ access to healthcare, education and other essential services, particularly those of Ikot Akpan Nsek and Wariffe villages, whose inhabitants depend on facilities in Ikot Inyang.
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The Federal Lawmaker added that the prolonged isolation of the affected communities had worsened their security challenges, hindered electricity connectivity and contributed to their socio-economic underdevelopment.
The House acknowledged that constructing a permanent bridge, alongside connecting access roads, would reconnect the affected communities, protect lives and property, stimulate economic activities and improve access to essential services.
Consequently, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Works to conduct an immediate engineering assessment and facilitate the construction of a permanent bridge across the river.
It also called on the ministry to make adequate budgetary provision for the project in the 2027 budget estimates.
The lawmakers further urged the Federal Ministry of Works to collaborate with the Akwa Ibom State Government and relevant agencies to introduce immediate safety measures pending the construction of the bridge.
The House mandated its Committees on Works and Legislative Compliance to engage the ministry and other relevant agencies to ensure implementation of the resolution and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.
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