The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to construct a permanent bridge across the Asayo Iquot River at Ikot Inyang Village in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State to prevent recurrent canoe accidents and save lives.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Benjamin Okeize Kalu

Hon Idem drew attention to the persistent dangers faced by residents of more than 30 communities, with an estimated population of 20,000, who depend on canoes to cross the river.

While moving the motion, the Lawmaker noted that the river had remained without a permanent bridge since time immemorial, exposing commuters to repeated canoe capsizing incidents and the tragic loss of lives and property.

He expressed concern that several attempts by residents to construct makeshift bridges had been frustrated by high water levels and strong currents, leaving communities with no safe alternative for crossing the river.

The lawmaker further observed that the absence of a bridge and connecting access roads had severely affected farming, fishing, trading and other economic activities in the area.

According to him, the situation has also restricted residents’ access to healthcare, education and other essential services, particularly those of Ikot Akpan Nsek and Wariffe villages, whose inhabitants depend on facilities in Ikot Inyang.