Bauchi: Ningi Emirate establishes taskforce to curb illegal charcoal production

As part of efforts to support the Bauchi State Government’s campaign against desert encroachment and environmental degradation, the Ningi Emirate has established a powerful taskforce to tackle illegal logging and charcoal production across the area.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Assistant on Media to the Emir of Ningi, Sadam Mato Burra.

The Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya III, who also serves as the chairman of the taskforce, stated that the move against illegal charcoal production became necessary due to the growing threat of deforestation and its harmful effects on the environment.

He emphasised that the taskforce will strictly enforce environmental laws and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

In his remarks, the Waziri of Ningi, Ambassador Ahmed Shuaibu Ningi, warned that anyone found felling trees or engaging in unauthorized production of charcoal or timber will be prosecuted without delay.

He added that certain tree species including Dorawa, Tsamiya, Kanya, Tabo, and Dinya are now completely prohibited from being cut down, even within private residences.

Chairmen of Ningi and Warji local government areas, who serve as deputies to the taskforce chairman, noted that they have long been involved in this fight and that the time has come for firm and decisive action.

The taskforce has already commenced operations, with a strong message to those involved in illegal activities that the era of leniency is over.

Illegal logging contributes significantly to environmental issues such as desertification, soil erosion, flooding, and climate change.