2027: Beware of Atiku-led ADA, group warns Nigerians

The Oduwa Peoples Assembly (OPA) has issued a strong warning to Nigerians over the emergence of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), a new political coalition reportedly spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement by the group’s leader, Rechard Oltunji Kayode, expressed grave concern over the composition of the coalition, alleging that its leadership is made up of individuals whose records in public service have been tainted by allegations of corruption, poor governance, and self-interest.

Kayode said: “The leadership of the ADA is comprised of individuals who have long been associated with political opportunism, a trait that has severely undermined the trust of the Nigerian people in their leadership.

“Key figures such as Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, among others, have been discredited through their actions and policies during their tenures in office. Their records reveal a troubling pattern of governance characterized by self-interest, corruption, and a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Nigerian populace.

“Nasir El-Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna State, is emblematic of the kind of leadership that has brought our nation to its knees. His administration was marked by controversial policies and a lack of transparency, which left many citizens questioning his commitment to democratic principles.

“His involvement in the ADA raises serious concerns about the coalition’s intentions, as he has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to prioritize political gain over the needs of the people he was elected to serve.

“Similarly, Rotimi Amaechi, the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, has a history of political maneuvering that has often favored his personal ambitions rather than the collective good. His leadership style has been criticized for fostering division and conflict rather than unity and progress.

“The OPA believes that the inclusion of such figures in the ADA is indicative of a coalition that is more interested in consolidating power than in addressing the pressing issues facing our nation.

“The desperation exhibited by the leadership of the ADA is palpable. In a bid to regain relevance and influence, these political opportunists are attempting to repackage themselves under a new banner, hoping that the electorate will forget their past misdeeds.

“However, the Nigerian people are not easily fooled. The electorate is increasingly aware of the need for genuine leadership that prioritizes accountability, integrity, and the common good.”

He urged Nigerians to resist being “swayed by the superficial allure” of the coalition and instead demand genuine leadership anchored on accountability, integrity, and national development.

He added, “The OPA urges all Nigerians to remain vigilant and critically assess the motives behind the formation of the All Democratic Alliance. This coalition should not be viewed as a beacon of hope for our democracy but rather as a continuation of the same old political games that have plagued our nation for decades.

“The ADA’s leadership is not equipped to offer the transformative change that Nigeria desperately needs; instead, it represents a regression to the very practices that have stifled our progress.

“It is our duty to demand better from our leaders. We must hold them accountable for their past actions and challenge the narratives that seek to mislead us. The Oduwa People’s Assembly calls upon all Nigerians to be discerning in their political choices and to support movements and individuals who demonstrate a true commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and national development.

“The Oduwa People’s Assembly stands firm in its warning against the All Democratic Alliance. Let us not be swayed by the superficial allure of a new political coalition led by discredited figures. Instead, let us strive for a future where our leaders are genuinely invested in the welfare of our nation and its people.”