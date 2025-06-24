Gender equality and empowerment: Unlocking Oyo’s full potential | series 11

Amofin Beulah Adeoye

In the drive for industrialisation and economic growth, the role of gender equality cannot be overstated. While Oyo State strives to achieve its ambitious industrialisation goals, it is imperative that women and marginalized groups are given the opportunities, resources, and support they need to thrive. Ensuring gender equality is not only a matter of social justice; it is also a key driver of economic growth and development. As Oyo seeks to evolve into a dynamic industrial hub, it must prioritize gender equality as an essential component of its growth strategy.

This series will examine the role of gender equality in Oyo’s industrial development, exploring the ways in which empowering women and other marginalized groups can unlock the full potential of the state. Drawing on the experiences of countries such as Singapore and Rwanda, we will explore how they have integrated gender equality into their development agendas and what lessons Oyo can learn from them.

Gender Equality: A Cornerstone of Sustainable Development

Across the globe, the correlation between gender equality and economic prosperity is well established. According to the World Economic Forum, economies with greater gender equality tend to experience higher levels of growth, better outcomes in health and education, and more inclusive and sustainable development. This is because empowering women and marginalized groups unlocks a vast reservoir of talent, creativity, and innovation that drives both economic productivity and social cohesion.

In Oyo State, gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a powerful tool for industrialisation. When women and girls are given equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, the entire state benefits. Women are not only consumers but also producers, entrepreneurs, and innovators who contribute to every sector, from agriculture to manufacturing to technology. As Oyo continues its push for industrialisation, it must recognize the critical role that gender equality plays in building a robust and dynamic economy.

The Global Experience: Gender and Industrialisation

Countries such as Singapore and Rwanda have demonstrated that gender equality and economic development are mutually reinforcing. Singapore, widely regarded as one of the most economically advanced countries in the world, has placed significant emphasis on empowering women. The country’s industrialisation and technological advances were built on the foundation of a strong, educated, and highly skilled workforce, which includes women at every level of industry. Singapore has implemented policies that support women’s participation in the workforce, including maternity leave, equal pay, and access to high-quality childcare services.

Similarly, Rwanda stands out as a remarkable example of how gender equality can drive national development. Following the devastating 1994 genocide, Rwanda adopted a gender-sensitive approach to governance and economic rebuilding. Today, Rwanda has the highest proportion of women in parliament globally, and women play a central role in driving the country’s economic transformation. Women are active participants in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Rwanda’s agricultural sector —a backbone of its economy—has benefited significantly from women-led agricultural initiatives. The country’s focus on gender-responsive policies has been instrumental in its rapid industrialisation.

Oyo State can draw on these global examples as it works to ensure that its industrialisation journey is both inclusive and sustainable.

Gender Equality in Oyo State: The Path Forward

To realize its full potential, Oyo must embrace a vision of industrialisation that empowers women and marginalized groups. This requires both policy reforms and community engagement at multiple levels. Gender equality in Oyo should be promoted in all aspects of life, including education, employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

1. Education and Skill Development: Empowering the Future Workforce

The foundation for gender equality in Oyo State lies in education. Women and girls must have equal access to quality education at all levels, from primary school to university. This not only enables them to contribute to the formal workforce but also equips them with the skills needed to excel in industries such as technology, engineering, agriculture, and manufacturing—sectors that will be central to Oyo’s industrial future.

Programs that focus on STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for girls can be particularly impactful. Female representation in these fields remains low globally, but by encouraging young girls in Oyo to pursue STEM careers, the state can build a workforce that is both diverse and competitive in the global economy.

2. Promoting Women’s Economic Participation: From Entrepreneurs to CEOs

Women in Oyo State must be empowered to contribute to the economy through entrepreneurship and leadership. While many women already engage in small-scale businesses, there is a need to create an enabling environment that supports their economic advancement. This includes improving access to finance, providing business training, and removing barriers to market access for women entrepreneurs.

In Oyo, where agriculture remains a crucial sector, promoting women in agribusiness can significantly increase productivity and economic outcomes. Women in rural areas are already contributing to farming, food processing, and agricultural trade, but there is potential for much greater growth if they have access to modern agricultural technologies, market information, and financial resources.

Moreover, policies aimed at reducing the gender pay gap, promoting equal job opportunities, and ensuring workplace safety will create a more inclusive labor market, enabling women to pursue careers in all sectors, from healthcare to manufacturing to technology.

3. Supporting Women in Leadership and Decision-Making

An industrialised Oyo State requires strong leadership, and women must be part of the decision-making process. It is essential to ensure gender parity in leadership positions, both in the public and private sectors. Women bring different perspectives to leadership, which can drive innovation, enhance problem-solving, and foster a more inclusive economy.

Encouraging more women to take on leadership roles in business, government, and civil society will contribute to the overall success of Oyo’s industrialisation efforts. This includes mentorship programs, leadership training, and initiatives that increase women’s participation in political processes and governance.

The Role of Men in Gender Equality

While much focus is often placed on empowering women, it is equally important to engage men in the conversation about gender equality. In Oyo State, men must be part of the solution by becoming advocates for gender equality. Men can support women in both the workplace and home, and by challenging traditional gender roles, they can help create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women to thrive.

Engaging men as allies in the pursuit of gender equality will strengthen the impact of the movement, ensuring that it is not perceived as a women’s issue but as a collective goal that benefits everyone.

Call to Action: How Citizens Can Support Gender Equality in Oyo State

– Advocate for Equal Opportunities: Support policies that provide women and girls with equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

– Encourage Female Entrepreneurs: Support and invest in women-owned businesses, especially those in key industrial sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology.

– Engage Men and Boys: Foster a culture of respect, equality, and shared responsibility by encouraging men and boys to challenge gender stereotypes and support women in the workplace and home.

Conclusion

For Oyo State to successfully industrialise, it must recognize that gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. Empowering women and marginalized groups will unlock immense economic potential, driving both innovation and growth. By creating a more inclusive economy, Oyo can build a brighter, more prosperous future for all its citizens. Let us stand together, regardless of gender, to build an industrialised, equal, and thriving Oyo State.