Netanyahu confirms ceasefire in conflict with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, marking a potential pause in more than a week of deadly conflict sparked by strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and retaliatory attacks.

The ceasefire, proposed by the United States, is now in effect, according to President Donald Trump.

The announcement follows a tense escalation. On Monday, Iran launched missiles at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This came two days after US forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in response to Tehran’s growing threats.

“In light of achieving the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” Netanyahu said Tuesday.

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

Netanyahu described the results of “Operation Rising Lion” as a major success. He claimed Israel had “achieved great historical achievements and placed itself on a par with the world powers.”

He also thanked the US for its role. “Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” he said.

Iran, however, has not officially confirmed the ceasefire.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had “no intention to continue our response” as long as Israel stops its attacks.

At 1:08 a.m. ET, Trump posted on social media: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”

Despite the agreement, hostilities have continued.

Just before Netanyahu’s statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Iran had launched missiles into northern Israel.

“A short time ago, alerts were activated in northern Israel following the detection of missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory,” the IDF said.

One of those missiles hit Be’er Sheva in southern Israel, killing five people and injuring several others.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the victims included a man and a woman in their 40s and a man in his 20s.

Two others were moderately injured. Twenty more were treated for minor injuries and anxiety.

Rescue teams and soldiers searched through rubble at the attack site, highlighting the fragile reality of the ceasefire.

Trump has downplayed Iran’s response, calling it “very weak.”

He has not indicated whether the US will take further military action.

For now, the world watches to see whether the ceasefire will hold—or collapse under renewed fire.

