2023: Zamfara ex-deputy gov withdraws from guber race

Former Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has withdrawn from the gubernatorial race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a few hours before the primary election in the state.

Mahadi Gusau was recently impeached by the state House of Assembly and has purchased the nomination form under the platform of PDP to contest for the governorship seat in the state.

He announced his withdrawal from the contest on Wednesday few hours before the commencement of the primary election of PDP in the state.

The former deputy Governor who spoke through his Principal Private Secretary (PPS) Umar Aminu in Gusau on Wednesday did not give reasons on why he made the decision to withdraw from the race in the state.

Mahadi Gusau, however, declared his support for Dr Dauda Lawal Dare and urged his supporters to vote for him.

“I want to bring to the notice of my supporters that I have withdrawn from the PDP governorship primary election, I call on all my supporters to vote for Dr Dauda Lawal Dare.”





It could be recalled that Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau was impeached by the state House of Assembly and is currently in court to challenge his impeachment.

