2023: Your stance against Atiku undermines Middle Belt interest, Group tells Gov Ortom

The Middle Belt Renaissance Movement (MRM) has appealed to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to drop his opposition against the aspiration of People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MRM, Philip Terver, and made available to journalists in Abuja said Governor Ortom’s stance could jeopardize the larger interest of the Middle Belt if the PDP candidate eventually wins the next February general election.

Checks revealed that Governor Ortom and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, in league with some of their colleagues in the PDP have since been boycotting the campaigns of the party’s presidential candidate.

Terver advised Governor Wike and his colleagues to stop misleading the PDP faithful across the nation.

“They should all come back to the fold and work for the victory of the party in the interest of Nigerians, who have suffered untold hardships under the misrule of APC.

“The governor’s attack on the personality of the former Vice President is a desecration of Tiv traditional institution.

“We are appealing to our brothers and sisters in the state, to appeal to the governor to sheathe his sword and come back to the fold for the interest of all who are earnestly waiting for a genuine change at the center.

The NRM spokesperson further noted that the nation cannot afford another four years of APC administration in the country especially the Middle Belt region that has been the headquarters of banditry and killings in the last seven years.

The group promised to continue to mobilize youths and women in the state and the zone to work tirelessly for Atiku Abubakar’s victory in the presidential election.

