2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential aspirant, says Afenifere

Pan- Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, has denied the report that it has backed the presidential bid of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that the group had not thrown its support for any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.

Afenifere made this clarification, on Wednesday, in a statement by its Director of Communications, Mr Sola Lawal, on the heels of a viral statement by the leader of South West Agenda, (SWAGA) Prince Dayo Adeyeye, purporting that his group secured the support of Afenifere for its candidate during a visit to Pa Ruben Fasoranti, erstwhile Afenifere leader, during the week.

The group, while noting that it was still mourning the demise of its late spokesperson, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, in whose honour the group suspended all engagements, pointed out that 96 year- old Pa Fasoranti had taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo three weeks ago after leading the group for 12 years and so the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during the SWAGA visit to his Akure home.”

Afenifere maintained that it had temporarily halted all activities in honour of the late Odumakin who is still lying in the morgue, cold and lonely, noting that Adeyeye foray into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning was disrespectful, insensitive and unwarranted.”

The statement said, “rather Adeyeye being a former Afenifere top-notch and also Odumakin’s immediate predecessor in office as spokesperson for the pan-Yoruba socio-political group should cease all activities and join Afenifere in mourning at this trying times.

"The Adeyeye foray into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning is disrespectful , insensitive and unwarranted," Lawal said.

“Being a former Afenifere top-notch and, in fact, Odumakin’s immediate predecessor in office as spokesperson for Afenifere, Adeyeye should cease all activities and join us in mourning at this trying time,” the statement said.

