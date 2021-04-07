Akwa Ibom leadership tussle: APC ward leaders pass vote of confidence on Akpabio

Amidst the ongoing leadership tussle between the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and certain chieftains of the party in Akwa Ibom State led by Group Capt. Sam Enwang (rtd), the APC Ward Executive in Ukana West 2 have thrown their weight behind the former Akwa-Ibom State governor.

Findings revealed that the group led by Group Capt. Enwang (rtd) had last week dissociated themselves from a stakeholders meeting which proclaimed Akpabio as APC leader in Akwa Ibom.

But the ward leaders who commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for his relentless efforts in bringing development to the South-south region unanimously passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other leaders of the party.

Some of the ward leaders who signed the statement included the ward chairman, Elijah Udo Umoren, ward secretary, Ekemini Emmanuel Ukpeh, Youth leader, Daniel James, Legal Adviser, Edidiong Udofia and the women leader, Ruth Godwin Udom.

The ward leaders listed the 774,000 Special Work creation for the youths, N-power, recent commissioning of Niger Delta Development Commission headquarters and on-going construction work on the East-west road amongst the initiatives of Senator Akpabio aimed at positioning and connecting the Niger Delta regions and stimulate economic ties among states within and outside the region.

“The APC ward executive of Ukana West 2 in Essien Udim Local Government Area is delighted and happy with the appointment of their son and leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio into the Federal Executive Council, as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, by our amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari, which has enabled him to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

“We, therefore, reiterate our unalloyed support for President Buhari, as he strives to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We also charge our son and leader, Senator Akpabio to continue to support the plans of Mr President for the region, because as a former governor of the state he showed the capacity and experience on how to get things done in the region. It was the president’s support and backing for our son that led to the historic commissioning of the abandoned NDDC headquarters in less than 2years in office.”

The group further maintained that the vote of confidence, “is for our son and leader to continue in your legacy of leadership delivery, and we are solidly behind you.”

