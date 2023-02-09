Hakeem Gbadamosi

As the general elections gather momentum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Thursday, charged electorates in the country to vote for credible leaders with good character that could move the country forward during the 2023 general elections.

The governor who stated this in Akure, the state capital, during a programme organised by a Socio-political pro-democracy advocacy group, the Atulunse Initiative, advised prospective voters to shun vote buying, saying such an act is capable of undermining the election process.

Akeredolu who stressed the need to shun the temptation of vote selling said the act is capable of truncating the smooth conduct of the elections, saying, “it is the quality of followers that is affecting the quality of leaders”

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, urged Nigerians to vote for credible leaders like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, with visions to develop the nation and guide the country through its many challenges

He said “We need to look for visionary leaders like we had Chief Obafemi Awolowo. So let us look at the characters of those that were contesting whether they have the character of Chief Awolowo or not.

“You can see the way and manners our governor has been changing the face of Ondo state positively. You could see that Akeredolu has the same character as Awolowo and the development of this state is very paramount to him.

“Let communal life be our priority, let us look at the characters of our candidates to vote. Let us vote for candidates that are ready to provide adequate security and move this country forward,”

The convener of the initiative, Akin Akinbobola, in his welcome address said the vision of the initiative was to serve as a vital catalyst for social, economic, and political equity and justice for the overall development of the society.

According to Akinbobola, the mission of their initiative was to inspire, empower and connect people within the society to proactively change their conditions and to build a society in which people live in harmony, full of hope, security and have opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.

He said that the organisation is in 36 states of the country, sensitising people on how to make their votes count.





Speaking on the theme of the programme entitled, “Let our votes count”, while the topic for the event is “Ethical governance: Awo’s legacy as a case study.” Akinbobola said that the country was in a mess; that there was a wide gap between people living in affluence and poverty.

“Give us affordable education. When those living in luxury are sick, they travel abroad while the poor go for herbal treatment because orthodox medicine is not affordable.

“Life becomes unbearable for most Nigerians. Why? Because their votes don’t count. All these must stop. They buy votes and people go for such.

“Power is in our hands. That voting is in your hand. That is why they beg you for it. But when you sell it, they will come back and make life unrealistic. But when you vote based on your conscience, not by ethnicity or any affiliation, you will enjoy the society,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion and Chief Imam of the Akure kingdom, Abdulhakeem Yayi-Akorede said that the purpose of the gathering was to ensure that votes count in the forthcoming elections.

While the Guest Lecturer of the event, Prof. Akin Alao of the Obafemi Awolowo University, said many political parties did not have programmes.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE