By: Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

Most Commercial banks in Akure, the Ondo State on Thursday shut down their operations over fear of possible attacks from aggrieved residents following the scarcity of the new naira notes and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

However, most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in these banks located around Alagbaka area of the state capital witnessed a long queue of customers.

Many of the customers lamented over the scarcity of the new naira notes and inability to withdraw despite the daily limit at ATM points introduced by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The large number of customers besieging the banks since the scarcity of the newly redesigned currency started was said to have forced many of the bank management to shut down their doors.

A bank manager who does not want his name in print told our correspondent that “the surge of customers at the entrance to the bank is just too much and this is already creating security threats”

Also, a visit at Oba Adesida road, most banks were under lock and key while customers were seen waiting in front of some the banks

One of the customers, who simply gave his name as Adeleke said he has been at the bank as early as 7:30am, only to be told that the bank would not open for the day because of the security report.

He said the security personnel at the bank informed them that the banks were shut due to fears of attacks.

Some traders and Farmers who traveled to the state capital, from Owo, Ikare and other neighboring communities for banking transactions were left helpless.

A businessman, Sunday Omogboye, who came from Ikakumo to collect money said many people were suffering in the villages due to lack of cash.





