Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

The Association Igbo of Town Unions, ASITU has attributed all the vices being experienced in Nigeria in recent times as a result of bad governance, leadership failures and failed campaign promises of past political leaders in the country.

The group stated this in Umuahia on Saturday during an interaction with governorship candidates in its bid to fish out a “sincere and true passionate leader who will be ready to do all that may be required to rescue, as well as ensure the speedy and even distribution of good developmental projects across the lengths and breaths of the state”.

According to the President General of ASITU, Sir George Mgborukwe, “this is exactly one of the reasons for this special town hall meeting and to extract some level of commitment from whoever will eventually emerge from among you”.

According to him, “Things are bad in Abia, hence the need for change. These men acquire wealth to the detriment of the entire state.

“What happens in Nigeria is an abomination and it makes me cry. Our suffering is man-made. We are demanding good governance and for leaders to be accountable to the citizens.

“We are here to see that our state and nation change for good and for development. We will not keep quiet but will also ask how to rule Abia for good. We want to carry all leaders along with fear of God”.

In his speech, the National Leader of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe who said the gathering was not partisan urged Ndigbo to vote wisely for their future up till four years to come, stating, “It is today that foundation should be laid for our feature”.

He further stated, “So many Nigerians are dishing out endorsement including our revered former president Obasanjo and Edwin Clark to the suppressed Igbo enclave.

“We are confirming the endorsement of Obi and present him to Nigerians, and say thank you.

“We shall take responsibility if he fails because his failure means that Igbos have also failed”.





In his speech, the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC Bishop Sunday Onuoha who highlighted his plans for the state, said he will use town unions, and development associations to develop the state, while 70% of his security votes would be given to community President Generals to reduce insecurity.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement, NRM Engr. Kalu Ijioma assured that he will place much emphasis on health, will review school curriculum and make Igbo language the teaching tool as well as make good use of federal revenue accounts and internally generated revenue to develop the state, among others.

The occasion featured voter sensitization by INEC staff, Ugomba Chidiebere Ojukwu.