Soji Ajibola

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has appealed voters in the South West to shun apathy during general elections scheduled to kick off with presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday even as swap naira notes crisis lingers nationwide.

The South West Zonal Publicity Secretary of the Party, Ayo Afolabi was quited in a statement as saying that sold the policy to President Buhari are exploiting Mr. President’s statesmanship to achieve their hidden agenda, which is to incite Nigerians against the APC as a party and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It stated that among all the presidential candidates, only Asiwaju Tinubu is pleading on the side of the hapless masses, while the rest, especially the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, do not care what becomes of the hapless masses that bear the brunt of this policy.

APC Southwest, thereby, commended the public figures, who at great risk have taken side with the Nigerian masses by not only condemning the timing of this well-intentioned but badly executed policy but also proffering ameliorative steps.

The statement read in part, “We sympathise with millions of Nigerians whose means of livelihood have been threatened by this policy, especially farmers, transporters, livestock dealers, POS operators, retail grocers and traders. We assure them of Asiwaju Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring they bounce back and better.

We therefore call on residents to see beyond this shenanigan and refuse to give in to apathy. We call on them to troop out and vote for the APC on Feb 25th to herald in the era of ‘renewed hope,’ which Asiwaju Tinubu has promised and which he is capable of delivering.