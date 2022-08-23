2023: Time to reward Tinubu’s contribution to our democracy ― Keyamo

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said he was confident that Nigerians would reward Tinubu with their votes for fighting for the sustenance of representative government in the country.

Keyamo who incidentally is the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council made the remark on Tuesday in Abuja at the unveiling of a platform, The Progressive Forum.

Keyamo who took the gathering of APC chieftains down memory lane on the contributions of the former Lagos State governor and APC presidential candidate in the formation of Action Congress, the Action Congress of Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress noted that but for Tinubu’s steadfastness, the erstwhile ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party would have turned Nigeria into a One Party State.

He said: “Without Asiwaju, we would not have multiparty democracy today. He was one man standing. He has earned it. “If you were old enough in 2003, that was the turning point in Nigeria’s democracy.

“That was when the PDP wiped out all the states in the South, they fought everybody off but Asiwaju fought back and kept Lagos. It takes a strong character like Asiwaju to resist the onslaught of the PDP at the time.

“It was from Lagos that he stretched his hands over the Niger for us to have the APC. Otherwise, Nigeria would have been a one-party state by now. It would have been only PDP today and no other party. That is the truth.

“It takes his strength of character to achieve this. All the other candidates including the one who is jumping from one party to the other – all of them, I mean the major ones particularly that one who ran away from PDP, got another platform facilitated by Tinubu, he ran back to the PDP only for the party to chase him away, he came to the APC, they dealt with him and is back to PDP again.

“The other one moved from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to PDP, now he is in Labour Party.

“But Asiwaju has kept his principles, his integrity, his focus and his consistency. It is now his turn.”

Earlier in his presentation, Senior Special Assistant on National Social Investment Programmes to President Muhammadu Buhari, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed said the mission of the PTF was to organise and plan ahead for the next general elections.”

