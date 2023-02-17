By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has alleged that some retired Generals in collaboration with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who failed to secure gubernatorial and presidential tickets want to create chaos in the country so that an interim government will be formed instead of handing over power to a democratically elected government.

In a state broadcast to the people of the state on Thursday night which he titled “Let us stand up strongly for democracy, peace and national unity, the Kaduna State Governor said,”It is important for the people of Kaduna State, and indeed Nigeria, to know that contrary to the public pronouncements and apparent good intentions, this policy(currency redesign) was conceived and sold to the President by officials who completely lost out in the Gubernatorial and Presidential Primaries of the APC in June 2022.

“Once Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the candidate in June 2022, and subsequently did not pick one of them as his running mate, this currency redesign policy was conceived to ensure that the APC presidential candidate is deprived of what they alleged is a humongous war chest.

“They also sought to achieve any one or more of following objectives:

“To reate a nationwide shortage of cash so that citizens are incited to vote against APC candidates across the board resulting in massive losses for the Party in all the elections;

“Ensure that the cash crunch is so serious, along with the contrived and enduring fuel shortage existing since September 2022, that the 2023 Elections do not hold at all, leading to an Interim National Government to be led by a retired Army General;

“Sustain the climate of shortage of fuel, food and other necessities, leading to mass protests, violence and breakdown of law and order that would provide a fertile foundation for a military take-over

Details Later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE