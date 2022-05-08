2023: Pressure on Adesina to run for president

PRESIDENT of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, who is a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development under President Goodluck Jonathan, is under intense pressure to run for Nigeria’s highest office in 2023 and he is said to be yielding to pressure.

Findings by Sunday Tribune have revealed that his interest in the office predates the picking of N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms for him on Saturday by a coalition of 28 groups.

Some of his associates, who spoke to Sunday Tribune, but preferred anonymity, said Adesina “does not mind running as president in 2023.”

“We have discussed it before now. He had always thought the idea would be championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo who brought him to limelight in the political arena.

“So, he has been waiting in the wings for the opportunity to present itself. I can confirm to you that there has been intense pressure on him lately, particularly from well-meaning people across the country.

“And all the indices favour him. He is a Christian. He is a technocrat and has never been found wanting. As Minister, he distinguished himself.





“Added to all these is the fact that he is very intelligent, internationally connected and the most ideal person to be president at this time in the country. He is very energetic,” said one of his associates.

On Saturday, a coalition of 28 groups led by Mohammed Saleh consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups had purchased the nomination forms for Adesina.

Investigation revealed that last January, a group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria (PYAN) had urged Adesina to join the race for 2023 presidential election.

Addressing newsmen, spokesman of the PYAN, Mr Haruna Awode had that time said Adesina has outstanding qualities needed at the critical moment to address the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

Jibrin, Tinubu’s campaigner, quits APC

A strong supporter and campaigner for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential aspiration, Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin caused a stir in the camp of the former Lagos State governor on Saturday as he dropped hint of his plan to dump the APC.

Jubrin in a message on his Facebook wall said he has done his best for the APC and “it is time to move on.

The APC chieftain, who represented Kiru and Bebeji, the two local governments in his Kano federal constituency before he was ousted by a pronouncement of the Court of Appeal from the Ninth National Assembly, promised to announce his new political platform very soon.

A source however told Sunday Tribune that the former Chairman, House Committee on Finance is set to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party led by former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The source said Jubrin, who belonged to the APC faction led by former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, took the decision following the Supreme Court judgement on Friday giving recognition to the faction loyal to the current state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Education, Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the weekend having been the first to pick the APC Presidential form ahead of its presidential convention.

Nwajiuba, who was represented by a former lawmaker from Imo State, Honourable Chidi Nwogu, to submit the form at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, told newsmen that the seemingly intractable face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government was not his making and would not in any way undermine his chances, if he emerged as the standard-bearer of the ruling APC.

He further dismissed the ASUU strike as a labour issue and said he was confident that the federal government would soon resolve the impasse for students to return to the classrooms.