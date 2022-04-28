Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, said if given the mandate to become the president of the country come 2023, Nigeria would occupy its pride of place in the comity of nations.

Speaking at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, during a courtesy visit to the monarch for his blessings, the vice president said his desire is to serve Nigeria with everything he has.

Osinbajo who was in Asaba to meet statutory delegates of Delta State APC for the presidential primaries

said he has the requisite experience to salvage the country if elected having served as vice president in the past seven years.

The position of vice president, he explained, had exposed him to every part of the country and their peculiar challenges, noting that he was offering himself for genuine service to the nation.

According to him, he took the decision to enter into the contest with all “sense of responsibility having served as vice president and occasionally as acting president in the past seven years.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“I have taken the decision with all sense of responsibility having served as Vice President and occasionally as Acting President and my experiences over in the past seven years while serving as Acting President has equipped me with the needed experience to tackle existing problems in the country.”

The vice president who flew in from Benin, Edo was received on arrival at the Asaba airport by the Secretary to State Government, Patrick Ukah, before proceeding to the palace.

In his response, the Asaba monarch said his people would be happy if the Federal Government could see the need to establish a federal university in Asaba as a way of pacifying them following the massacre of its citizens during the civil war by federal troops.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

2023 presidency: Nigeria will occupy its pride of place, if given mandate ― Osinbajo