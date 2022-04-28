Reps seat: Borno communities donate N10m nomination form to Betara Aliyu

Thousands of electorates from Biu, Bayo, Kwaya, Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State on Thursday obtained nomination form for the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu.

Hon Aliyu who was elected into the House of Representatives in 2007, served as the chairman of, the House Committee on Army in the 7th Assembly; Chairman of, the House Committee on Defence in the 8th Assembly, and is currently Chairman, of the House Committee on Appropriations.

According to the leader of the Borno Community who obtained the form at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, former Deputy Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda, the N10 million was donated by the entire members of the communities where the lawmaker hailed from.

“I am one of the delegations that came to pick form for our own representative member, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu who is in the holy land. As a community we are here to pick the form for him, so we are delegation of millions of people.

“We want him back because of his history and his antecedence. He has done a lot and our people of course donated from N20 to N10 million contributed money. He’s not even aware that we are here today. We came here to pick the form on his behalf and so this is just for picking the form, the grand finale for the presentation to him will be done in the Local Government.

“The community sent us, they contributed from N20 up to N10 million and so we had the money paid to pick the form and hand it over to him. So our people want him back.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While speaking on some of the impacts made by Hon Betara Aliyu, he said: “He has done a lot. If I begin to point them out I won’t finish till tomorrow.”

According to him, Hon Betara Aliyu embarked on series of Empowerment and human capital development programmes, road construction and infrastructure in general.

While noting that Hon Betara Aliyu enjoyed massive support from his constituency, Alhaji Yuguda disclosed that “as we speak he has no opposition up till now. There is nobody picking the form apart from him. And so he’s just going to be at ease. If it is tomorrow that is going to be the election, so be it.”

Also speaking, Media Consultant to Hon Betara Aliyu Campaign Organisation, Hajia Aisha Ibrahim described Hon Aliyu as a “very generous man, very humble and he has the people at his heart – the people of his constituency; he is a very generous man indeed.

“Most of the empowerment programmes he has carried out in his constituency so far have been that of the women and the youth and I cannot begin to recount them now. In fact, recently he did it in all the headquarters of his constituency. One of the things he’s planning is to build empowerment centre for women will get trained in different skills. The support from the group is massive.”

On his part, Mr Mustapha Mohammed said: “I think he has the right to aspire to any position in this country. So we are in support of his attaining the position of the Speakership in the National Assembly because he has the experience and he has the capacity and he has demonstrated it. And his colleagues can testify to that, so we are behind him to attain any position of authority in this country.

On the relationship between Governor Babagana Zulum and Hon Betara Aliyu, he affirmed that the relationship between them is very cordial.

Alhaji Mohammed who coordinated the collection of the donations from the indigenes, said: “I coordinate the collection. You can see as little as N20 towards this assignment, so it shows that the grassroots people are in full support of him coming back as representatives at the National Assembly.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Reps seat: Borno communities donate N10m nomination form to Betara Aliyu

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Reps seat: Borno communities donate N10m nomination form to Betara Aliyu