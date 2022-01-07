2023 Presidency: I am offering myself to save Nigeria from drifting, says Anyim

Former Senate President who is also a former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has called on Nigerians to support his presidential ambition in the next year’s general election.

According to Anyim, he was willing and available, ready and equipped, by experience and exposure, temperament and humility, capacity and competence to serve Nigeria at this point in time as the country’s president.

He stated this in Enugu during South-East briefing and consultative session for leaders of the zone on his presidential ambition.

He disclosed that if elected, he would reposition the country as Nigerians were expecting someone that has the experience and capacity to rebuild the country. He also said that zoning or no zoning in the PDP, he will contest the 2023 presidential election as, according to him, he has gathered the experience to deliver if elected the president.

Anyim used the occasion to call on all the political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to south east for equity and fairness.

He said if the 2023 presidency is zoned to south east, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness in the country and that if it is zoned to the zone, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation’.

He then promised to save the country from drifting further.

According to him: “My brothers and sisters, I consider it a privilege to stand before you today to brief you and also consult with you on my resolve to step out to contest for the leadership of our beloved country. My decision is a product of some years of prayers, reflections and introspection on not just my capacity and preparedness to take on the task ahead, but also deep thoughts on our national challenges and the solutions they demand.

“It is therefore with a sense of humility, that I step out as a Nigerian with patriotic fervour, considerable knowledge of our country – its diversities and current challenges; and so properly equipped with clarity of the needed solutions.

“I do not claim to be the most qualified from the South East or any other part of the country. I am only offering myself to continue my services to my country in the capacity of President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, at a time, I believe, my experiences will be needed to save our beloved country from drifting further.

“I am convinced with due modesty, that I am willing and available, ready and equipped, by experience and exposure, temperament and humility, capacity and competence to serve Nigeria at this point in time as her President”.

“I must take the liberty of this event to specially convey my deepest appreciation to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyiand his brother the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; both of whom have incredibly led our party to greater height in the South East. I am also to inform you all that I have individually briefed and consulted with them. I have also consulted with leaders and statesmen, party elders and other critical stakeholders across the country.”

Anyim disclosed that the purpose of his consultation to the stakeholders of Igbo land is to gauge the mood of the nation, seek counsel, blessing and listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for the country.

“From my consultations so far, I am glad to report that the responses have been overwhelmingly encouraging and inspiring. Above all, I am also happy to report that the mood of the nation favours the rotation of the Presidency to Southern Nigeria. It is also to my knowledge that the South East stakeholders have repeatedly made the case for zoning the Presidency to the South East, for equity and fairness.

“Nevertheless, you may recall that when I declared my interest to contest for the presidency, I was emphatic that I will contest whether the presidency is zoned to the South or not. This is because If the presidency is zoned to South East, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness. If it is not zoned to the South East, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.

” Let me therefore at this point join all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties to take the fair, just and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South particularly the South East.

“I also encourage my brothers who so desire to please step out in their respective parties and after the primaries the nation shall choose among us according to their good judgement, after all it is God who gives power. I therefore encourage you to give any other of our brothers and sisters opportunities as you have given me today.

“From all my consultations, I can reassure this assembly that our basis for hope remains sound. Our optimism about Nigeria is a shared one because what we desire for Nigeria is exactly what the leaders of other sections want. We all want a more united Nigeria. We all want a safe country. We all want a fair country that gives every citizen a fair shot at every available opportunity. The net result of my consultations is that I have found common ground with fellow compatriots on the need for a better Nigeria for ourselves and our children.

“In the months ahead, I therefore, seek your further support to deepen my engagements with other Nigerians. Our task is to reduce the barriers to communication and open the doors of greater cooperation. We need to undertake a journey of mutual reassurance as we work towards a future national leadership that understands our diversity and how best to manage it to the benefit of every Nigerian.

” Our aims and objectives are shared by all. We seek a more united nation. We desire inclusive governance. We will work towards a more progressive federation. Above all, we will work towards an equitable, just and humane nation that will guarantee peace and prosperity for every Nigerian both living and unborn.”