2023 Presidency: ‘Man with ideas,’ Afe Babalola eulogises Obi

Barely a week after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola (SAN) has said the Labour Party flag-bearer is the most qualified candidate to lead Nigeria.

He made the assertion during Obi’s courtesy visit to his university on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the only people opposed to Obi are those who participated in plunging the country into the state of underdevelopment it is at present.

“Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas from being the president of Nigeria,” he said.

The cerebral lawyer said he shares a similar attribute with Obi based on their passion for education.

“We have a common ground, and that common ground is that he will give education a rightful place in his administration.

“Unlike all of you, I never had a conventional education, I never went to secondary school, o university but due to determination and courage, I endured.

“I studied privately through correspondence and obtained my A Level by correspondence, passed the entrance into university by correspondence.

"But for education, I would not be where I am today and that is why by the grace of God after a successful practice, I am what I am today.





“I will celebrate 60 years of my call to Bar this year and by the grace of God, Peter Obi will be there. He is the most qualified to lead this country,” Chief Afe said.

Tribune Online understands the Labour Party presidential candidate has since been enjoying a growing weight of support from Nigerians, especially the youths who are clamouring for a better system devoid of the old order, since his emergence as the party’s flag-bearer in May 2022.