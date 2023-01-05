Obi: Why Obasanjo’s endorsement rattles enemies of Nigeria — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on Nigerians and political elites particularly the Presidential candidates to accept the verdict of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his open letter and endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Ohanaeze in a statement signed by it’s Secretary general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Obi is the bitter pills to cure the maladies and ailments that plagued Nigeria by crooked Political elites, which amongst them are fighting back to ensure that the corrupt systems are in the process and place to continuous feathering their nests beyond 2023.

The statement reads ” this Obasanjo”s open endorsement has knocked out the gang of looters in the system and their enraged responses to the Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, brought to light those who are the enemies and problems of Nigeria and they are fighting back to make sure that the status quo of looting and corruption continues with the next government”.

Isiguzoro added that “Politicians who were unsettled and reacted angrily to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi are those who fought hard to get the nod of Obasanjo for 2023, but the unexpected open letter unmasked their notorious ambitions and desires to sell off what is remaining of Nigeria, Nigerians should shun all these politicians and their Presidential candidates, they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

He further advised “Nigerians should explore the opportunity provided by INEC to collect their PVCs from 6th to 22nd January 2023,” All endorsements of Mr. Peter Obi are meaningful when Nigerians respond to the collection of PVCs positively, but the adversaries of Obasanjo will succeed in their devilish agendas when Nigerians refuse to pick up their uncollected PVCs.”