Isaac Shobayo – Jos

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau has stated that the forthcoming elections present a good opportunity to reward excellence and effectiveness by massively voting for the All Progressive Congress (APC) from top to bottom.

Lalong who was speaking in Pankshin during the official flag-off of the campaign for the reelection of the Member House of Representative, Hon Yusuf Gagdi urged people of the state to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Governor, Hon. Diket Plang as Senator as well as all candidates for the Houses of Assembly in the Zone.

He enjoined the people of Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency to vote massively for the APC and return Hon. Yusuf Gagdi to the green Chambers of the National Assembly because of his performance.

The Governor stated that Gagdi has redefined Legislative representation not only in his Constituency but also across the State and Nigeria at large.

According to him, the people have seen and touched the projects he has carried out in the Constituency both for water, education, healthcare, infrastructure among others that have improved the lives of the citizens.

He said it was Gagdi who sponsored the bill for upgrading the Federal College of Education Pankshin into a University as well as another Bill to create a new Federal College of Education in Dengi.

“You have stood out among the legislators representing Plateau at the national assembly and have worked closely with the Deputy Speaker to ensure that our interests are projected. I commend you for making my work easier as Governor and wish there were more like you. You deserve to go back and do more for the people,” he said.

Also speaking, APC Gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda said APC is proud to have people like Hon. Gagdi who are loyal, passionate and sacrificial.

He said the impact of the projects and programmes executed by Hon. Gagdi has gone beyond the Constituency and puts the party in good light.

Nentawe was happy that as the leader of the Legacy Group, Gagdi has paid attention to the plight of the next generation which gives an indication that they will work closely together to take the younger generation to greater heights when elected.

Plateau APC Chairman Hon. Rufus Bature said with the performance of people like Gagdi, the work of the party has been made easier because people know that APC keeps its promises.





He urged the people of PKK not to be deceived by the opposition into wasting their votes on parties that have records of failure or no record at all.

