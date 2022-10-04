2023: Police tasks party leaders on issue-based campaigns, voter education in Benue

The Commissioner of Police(CP), Benue State Command, Wale Abass on Tuesday tasked leaders of political parties in the state to adopt issue-based campaigns and organise training on voter education for their supporters.

The CP gave the advice during a stakeholders meeting with party leaders held in his office.

He explained that the training was necessary to educate their members on electoral laws and rules of engagement as specified in the 2020 Electoral Act and other extant laws.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The CP who reiterated his commitment to ensuring a hitch-free campaign period and a secured environment for free and fair elections disclosed that the command had commenced training of officers in preparation for the electoral process

CP Abass admonished the party leaders to embark on issue-based campaigns rather than engage in hate speeches that will cause unnecessary tension.

He requested that each political party should draw up itineraries for campaigns and submit the same to the police for proper security arrangements and to avoid clashes.

The party leaders were said to have signed a peace accord at the meeting.

